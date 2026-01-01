Metal

88 playlist(s)

Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
POST-

POST-
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
Alternative,death,metal Core

Alternative,death,metal Core

2.6K views

Guitar Rock

Guitar Rock

9K views

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

24K views

Metal Playlist

Metal Playlist

19K views

Хуйовий день starter pack

Хуйовий день starter pack

431 views

Oldschool

Oldschool

40K views

Bender Playlist

Bender Playlist

9K views

Metalos Tekereszet

Metalos Tekereszet

600 views

Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘

Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘

2.3K views

Mellow

Mellow

470 views

Treenit

Treenit

713 views

best the best

best the best

4.9K views

For no apparent reason in May tree

For no apparent reason in May tree

151 views

metal, baby

metal, baby

42K views

Dirty Deathcore

Dirty Deathcore

563 views

Metal

Metal

9.3K views

Brandi G's work Mix

Brandi G's work Mix

317 views

Recap de décembre à février 2025

Recap de décembre à février 2025

1.7K views

President

President

1.8K views

Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.

Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.

384 views

Metal

Metal

339 views

메탈

메탈

554 views

Fav rock songs

Fav rock songs

178 views

80s Hair Metal Playlist

80s Hair Metal Playlist

41K views

Riffs

Riffs

239 views

Heavy Metal Kingdom

Heavy Metal Kingdom

24K views

Workout

Workout

820 views

Ballad Modern Metal Song

Ballad Modern Metal Song

567 views

Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈

Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈

2.7K views

Metal Music

Metal Music

532 views

Carolina

Carolina

4K views

Industrial metal

Industrial metal

667 views

Metal gym

Metal gym

1.9K views

Métal

Métal

22K views

old-school

old-school

23K views

Heavy

Heavy

8.8K views

Renya Trusty playlist

Renya Trusty playlist

415 views

musikk

musikk

462 views

80's Heavy Metal

80's Heavy Metal

269K views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

29K views

Metal

Metal

18K views

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

59K views

Rocky Horror

Rocky Horror

619 views

Metall forever

Metall forever

66K views

Power Metal

Power Metal

1.2K views

Deathcore relaxation

Deathcore relaxation

2.6K views

Bangers

Bangers

767 views

Death metal

Death metal

22K views

Work out

Work out

93K views

Thrash

Thrash

53K views